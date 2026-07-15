Homewood Planning Commission recommends definition for minor vehicle repairs

× Expand Still shot from city of Homewood YouTube video Homewood Councilman Nick Sims speaks during a meeting of the Homewood Planning Commission at Homewood City Hall on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The Homewood Planning Commission on Tuesday voted 5-1 to recommend the City Council amend the city’s zoning ordinance to create a definition for minor vehicle repairs.

Planning commissioners in January recommended the City Council remove minor vehicle repairs as a permitted use in the Green Springs Urban Development District.

However, city officials realized there was not a definition in the city’s zoning code of what types of businesses would fall into that category.

The city attorney came up with a proposed definition and sent it to the Planning Commission for a vote Tuesday. Planning commissioners approved part of the city attorney’s recommendation that provided a description of the types of businesses that would fall into that category, but the commission removed a long list of examples of types of businesses.

Homewood resident Ravi Patel told the commission he thought the list was too broad and would prevent too many types of businesses from being allowed in the Green Springs Urban Development District. He agreed that auto repair shops and oil change businesses are not what people want to see there but said “low-volume, high-value” businesses such as a ceramic coating business, should be allowed.

While that type of business was not specifically mentioned in the definition, it might get lumped into that category based on others that were on the list, he said.

After Patel’s recommendation and further discussion among planning commissioners, Councilman Nick Sims, who is a member of the Planning Commission, recommended removing the long list of examples.

That left the definition of minor vehicle repair business as “a commercial establishment engaged in the retail sale, inspection, maintenance, installation, adjustment and servicing of mechanical, electrical or accessory components and systems for motor vehicles, where all such activities are conducted entirely within a fully enclosed building and are not visible from the exterior.”

The definition goes on to explain that minor vehicle repair uses are characterized by routine, customary and relatively low-impact services that do not materially alter the fundamental structure, frame, drivetrain configuration or primary performance characteristics of a vehicle.

City planner Fred Goodwin said City Council members were concerned that these types of facilities do not meet the long-term vision for what they would like to see in that district. They envisioned a less vehicle-intensive environment and more pedestrian-friendly businesses, he said.

Patel and Planning Commissioner Jeff Underwood, who voted against the definition, expressed concerns about what this might mean for some existing businesses.

While existing businesses would get to remain as long as they don’t materially expand their structures or alter their business model, it could potentially impact the value of their property in the future, Underwood said.

He recommended city officials have more dialogue with existing business owners before taking such action.

The Planning Commission’s zoning amendment with the “minor vehicle repairs” definition now goes to the City Council for its consideration.

See this story to view the list of examples that was removed from the definition.