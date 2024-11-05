Homewood Planning Commission recommends approval of Brookwood Village development

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Richard Campbell (L), representing Andrews Sports Medicine through Veritas Medical Real Estate Advisors, and Paul Darden, of Fairway Investments, address Homewood's Planning Commission on Nov. 5, 2024 in regards to a proposed development plan by Andrews Sports Medicine to convert the old Belk building in Brookwood Village into a new orthopedic medical center.

Homewood's Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended the approval of Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center's proposed development plan that would see the old Belk building in Brookwood Village turned into medical offices.

The committee voted 6-2 to approve an amendment to the Final Development Plan for the project. Committee members Winslow Armstead and Paige Willcutt voted no, and Erik Henninger abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.

The committee also voted to approve the request of a resurvey subdividing the 14-acre property into three separate lots. Henninger again abstained form the vote, and all other committee members voted to approve the case.

Committee members questioned project representatives about the details of the proposed plan, bringing up parking, other future development plans for the entirety of Brookwood Village, potential tax revenue for the city and the possibility of new job opportunities or an influx of visitors to the city.

Schoel Engineering, Fairway Investments and Andrews Sports Medicine were each represented, and provided some clarifying answers to the mentioned topics, although there was little detail beyond what is found in the development plan.

Public commenters also spoke during the public hearing section of the meetings, with some people stating they would rather see the property once again house retail businesses or be used as a multi-use facility focused more on entertainment, hospitality, recreation and retail. Another commenter did not directly oppose the plan, but emphasized an interest in hospitality options and meeting space while asking the committee to consider all of Brookwood Village in their decision.

Brookwood Village falls within three municipalities: Homewood, Mountain Brook and Jefferson County. The current proposed development resides completely within Homewood city limits so does not require collaboration from the other municipalities at this time.

To read more about the topic, take a look at our previous coverage here.

Watch the entire meeting below: