Homewood Planning Commission holds October meeting

The Homewood Planning Commission, at its monthly meeting Oct. 1, discussed two items — a request for rezoning and a proposed change to regulations concerning building setbacks in Neighborhood Preservation Districts (NPD).

The Commission also set a public hearing for Nov. 12 for further discussion of the proposed rezoning of downtown Homewood.

Applicant Brad Castro requested that a multi-use building at 105 Vulcan Road be rezoned from community shopping district (C-3) to mixed use district (MXD) so that the facility can be used by a church, as well as offices for nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

Castro said the building is four stories tall, measures 52,000 square feet, sits on a plot measuring 4.6 acres and has approximately 250 parking spaces.

About 25% of the building will be used by the church, with offices on the other three floors, according to the applicant.

City Engineer Greg Cobb said that he and the applicant looked at several zoning options for the facility before choosing MXD.

The Commission approved Castro’s request unanimously, but the Homewood City Council will make the final decision.

Members also discussed a proposal to change the minimum side building setback from 5 feet and 9 feet to 8 feet and 9 feet. This applies to lots that are 55 feet or less in width.

After some discussion — this included comments from Homewood builder William Siegel, who expressed concern regarding the smaller setback — members voted unanimously to return the item to the subcommittee to make sure that the dimensions are correct.

The Commission also voted to hold a public hearing on Nov. 12 regarding proposed changes in downtown zoning. Under the new zoning, all parcels in that area are to be placed in one of three new districts: low-intensity, medium-intensity or high-intensity.

The Homewood Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting next month, and the subcommittee will meet Oct. 15 concerning the setbacks.