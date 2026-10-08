Homewood Planning Commission gives split decision on Dutch Bros Coffee shop

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood Sagemark Development is proposing to put a Dutch Bros coffee shop at the Corner of West Valley Avenue and Raleigh Avenue in Homewood, Alabama.

A proposed Dutch Bros coffee shop at the corner of Green Springs Highway and Raleigh Avenue cleared one hurdle and hit another at the Homewood Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night.

The commission voted 6-0 to recommend reducing the landscape buffer at 832 Green Springs Highway from 20 feet to the 10 feet required under the property's current zoning. But it voted 4-2 against recommending full access to and from Raleigh Avenue, which the developer said is necessary for the project to work. Both recommendations now go to the City Council, which has the final say.

The property was rezoned in February 1981 with a set of conditions attached, including a right-in, right-out-only driveway onto Raleigh and a 20-foot greenbelt along the western edge of the lot. Brian Hatcher of Kadre Engineering, the civil engineer on the project, said the existing Raleigh driveway was built in 1998 and is currently blocked by a gate and a dumpster.

The plans call for a 986-square-foot building with a drive-through, a walk-up window and a patio, but no indoor seating, on the 0.61-acre lot.

Hatcher said the developer commissioned a traffic study with counts taken Sept. 15 during the morning school rush, midday and the afternoon peak. The study projected about 65 trips during the 7 to 9 a.m. window, 33 in and 32 out, and found delays on Raleigh would increase by no more than a second or two per vehicle.

"The impact that it does show in this analysis is actually on the exiting of our site," Hatcher said. "The left turns out of our site are the most difficult things, which is what you'd expect."

Two West Homewood residents spoke against both requests. Rob Culpepper, who said he can see the property from his front porch, told the commission the Raleigh and Green Springs intersection is one of two main connections between West Homewood and the rest of the city, and that it already feels unsafe to cross on foot.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Homewood This site plan shows the proposed layout of a Dutch Bros Coffee shop at 832 Green Springs Highway in Homewood, Alabama.

"The city should be seeking ways to alleviate traffic and make this area more pedestrian friendly, not inviting more cars and cross traffic," Culpepper said.

He also pointed out that the conditions attached to the land will outlast whatever business occupies it.

"These changes to the ordinance will outlast the business," Culpepper said. "If it succeeds, congestion will increase, and if it fails, the problems it creates will continue to plague our neighborhood under future owners."

Thomas Swain said the city should consider recommending no access on Raleigh at all. He described the steep grade at the driveway and said he doubted drivers leaving the site would have an adequate field of view.

"It doesn't matter if you're on foot, on a bike, or in a vehicle, or what time of day it is," Swain said. "It's just not an easy intersection to deal with."

City staff told the commission that if the lot were a normally zoned Green Springs parcel without the 1981 conditions, the buffer would already be 10 feet and the driveway question would be handled internally rather than debated in public. From a traffic engineering standpoint, staff said, full access at a driveway that feeds into a signalized intersection is usually preferred, because it lets drivers reach the light and turn left onto Green Springs instead of being pushed into the neighborhood.

Commissioners were not convinced. One pointed out that the traffic study's own numbers show drivers leaving the site would wait an average of 47 seconds to turn left, and that a driver who has sat that long may take a riskier gap than they should. Another questioned whether the 65-trip estimate, which comes from a general land use code for drive-through coffee shops, reflects how busy a Dutch Bros actually gets.

Stuart Brock of Sagemark Development, the developer, said Dutch Bros locations in Alabama average about $1.4 million in annual sales, roughly a million dollars below the chain's national figure. He said the project includes 13 parking spaces, more than code requires, employees will park on an adjacent property, and the existing cross-access with the KFC next door will be cut off. The city is also requiring a sidewalk along the property from Green Springs down Raleigh.

The commission split the two requests into separate votes. The buffer passed unanimously. On full access, Patrick Harwell and Jeff Underwood voted in favor, while Giani Respinto, Nick Sims, Callan Childs and Vice Chairman Erik Henninger, who ran the meeting in Chairman Stuart Roberts' absence, voted no.

One commissioner asked the city to make a study of the Raleigh and Green Springs intersection a priority regardless of how the council decides, calling it a problem already.

In other business Tuesday, the commission: