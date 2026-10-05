Dutch Bros asks Homewood to loosen 45-year-old limits on Green Springs lot

× Expand Photo from Dutch Bros. Coffee website A Dutch Bros coffee shop planned for 832 Green Springs Highway is back before the Homewood Planning Commission. Photo courtesy of Dutch Bros.

A Dutch Bros coffee shop planned for 832 Green Springs Highway is back before the Homewood Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Its developer is asking the city to drop two restrictions the City Council placed on the property in 1981.

The commission meets at 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 2850 19th St. S. A work session starts at 5:30 p.m.

Dutch Bros

The plan calls for a 986-square-foot building with a drive-through, a walk-up window and patio seating, and no indoor dining. It shows 13 parking spaces on the 0.61-acre lot at the corner of Raleigh Avenue.

The lot is governed by Ordinance 1359. When the council rezoned the site in 1981, it required a 20-foot green belt along the west property line and limited the Raleigh Avenue driveway to right turns in and out. Kadre Engineering, representing owner AL Homewood Green Springs LLC, wants the buffer cut to 10 feet. That's what the property's current zoning requires. It also wants full access onto Raleigh Avenue.

The project's engineer, Brian Hatcher, wrote that full Raleigh access would not hurt traffic safety and that any new retail on the site needs it. The lot drops about 20 feet across the site, and its northwest corner touches a residential lot.

The commission carried the case over on Sept. 1, pending a decision on the Raleigh Avenue access. The request comes as city leaders have said they want the Green Springs corridor to be less car-oriented. Planner Fred Goodwin told the commission in July that council members want a more pedestrian-friendly district.

The commission's role is advisory. The City Council has the final say.

Blazin' Wings

Also back from September is a plan to split the 1-acre lot at 215 West Valley Ave. into two lots. The convenience store would stay on one. The other, about half an acre, would be cleared for a 1,500-square-foot Blazin' Wings restaurant with a drive-through on the Aspen Ridge side. The case was continued in September because no one representing the applicant attended.

Morris Boulevard

Two neighbors at 115 and 117 Morris Blvd. are asking to redraw their lot lines to split the 20-foot alley between their homes. The City Council vacated the alley in July. The owners paid $17,703.19 for it. Each lot would gain about 1,500 to 1,600 square feet.

Residents can comment in person at the meeting. Written comments go to Board Secretary Fred Goodwin at fred.goodwin@homewoodal.org at least 24 hours ahead of the meeting.