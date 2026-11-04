Homewood planning board recommends approval for new Samford parking lot

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood This maps shows where Samford University hopes to create a 280-space student parking lot along Shelburne Lane on the northwestern edge of the campus.

The Homewood Planning Commission voted 6-1 Tuesday to recommend the City Council approve Samford University’s plan for a 280-space student parking area along Shelburne Lane, above Saulter Road.

The recommendation came after seven people spoke during the public hearing, most of them residents of Saulter Road, Saulter View and Colony Circle. They raised concerns about stormwater, tree removal, lighting, noise and construction. Commission Chairman Stuart Roberts said the commission had also received about 13 letters and emails.

Commissioner Jeff Underwood cast the only no vote.

“There’s no question in my mind that this is going to be detrimental to the neighborhood,” Underwood said. He asked Samford to consider leaving the wooded area undeveloped.

The parking would replace the Shelburne Lane roadway, two fraternity houses and the Air Force ROTC building on the north side of campus. It would serve students who live in that area of campus, not commuters.

Colin Coyne, Samford’s vice president for finance and business affairs, said the project falls within the university’s existing zoning rights. City staff agreed, saying a properly buffered parking lot is a permitted use in Samford’s institutional zoning district. The case came before the commission because it changes Samford’s approved development plan.

“We’ve not stopped at simply asking what are we legally permitted to do,” Coyne said. “We’ve tried to ask the more important question, how can we meet a legitimate university need while being thoughtful about the people who live next door?”

Coyne said Samford looked at a version with about 320 spaces and scaled it back. Removing the two houses will take about 30 student beds offline, he said.

Several residents said Saulter Road already floods in heavy rain and that more pavement would make it worse. Others said their homes sit on a hillside facing the site, so light and noise from the lot would carry into their houses.

Resident Dan Carter said he counted 50 to 100 large trees in the area of the lower lot. “No amount of new vegetation is going to replace that,” he said.

Caleb Martin of Cadre Engineering, the project’s civil engineer, said water that now runs straight down the hill onto Saulter Road would be collected and piped to an underground detention system. It would be released more slowly than it is today, as city code requires. He said the wooded buffer along Saulter Road would stay, and new trees would be planted where the houses now stand. He said he does not expect rock blasting because the upper lot reuses the existing road grade and the lower lot sits on fill.

Tony Dodd of H2 Electrical Engineering said the lot would use 15-foot light poles instead of the usual 30-foot poles, with shielded fixtures set at minimum security levels.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood This map shows where Samford University wants to create a 280-space student parking lot along Shelburne Lane on the northwestern edge of the campus.

All traffic would use the front of campus on Lakeshore Drive. Coyne said he could not speak for future administrations but sees no scenario in which Samford would open an exit onto Saulter Road. He said construction would be limited to normal working hours.

Commissioners asked Samford to add more buffering on the western end of the lower lot before the council hearing. Residents were to be notified of that hearing date.

In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission: