Homewood Pink House kept alive with local love

Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Homewood's historic Pink House in Edgewood undergoes restoration construction December 2024.

The land of the Homewood Pink House was purchased by one of Birmingham’s founders Richard Massey in the early 20th century. The house was constructed with art studios and gardens for his daughter and son-in-law Eleanor and George Bridges.

From 1921-87, “Edgewood castle” served as the workspace of Eleanor Bridges, who is often considered the god-mother of culture in Birmingham. Her involvement in philanthropy, art and women’s education made her a key figure in the changing social landscape of the city.

The Bridges welcomed daughter Mary Eleanor into the home, but they also brought in 15 children throughout the Great Depression. They hoped to provide the children with a quality education and inspire the next generation of artists.

The Pink House was nearly lost as the city initially refused plans for redevelopment in 2021. However, the beloved estate was saved by the Ellis family who fought to restore it to honor the Bridges’ legacy.