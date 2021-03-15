Homewood Parks summer day camp registration opens

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Kids enjoy the zero-entry shallow end of the pool on its first open day. The city of Homewood held a ribbon cutting for the new Patriot Park Pool on May 3, 2019.

Registration has opened for the Homewood Parks Summer Day Camp 2021.

Day Camp Sessions are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and cost $250 per camper. There are two sessions available: June 7 to July 2 and July 5 to July 30.

Extended care is also available. Day Break Care is for 8 to 10 a.m., and AfterCare is for 3 to 5:15 p.m. These sessions are both $125 per camper.

"Campers will participate in traditional and non-traditional sports, fun games, swimming, field trips, arts & crafts projects, and more," the registration packet states. "Trained staff will supervise participants while emphasizing the importance of teamwork, good sportsmanship, and cooperation through games, sports, and group activities."

Children in Homewood who are entering first through sixth grade are eligible for the camps. Children must be age 6 on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible.

Registration forms can be dropped off at the Homewood Community Center beginning March 15.

Visit homewoodparks.com/recreation/day-camps/summer-camp for more information.