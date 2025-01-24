Homewood Parks & Rec numbers show thousands of members utilizing amenities in 2024

× Expand Photo by Steven Stiefel Patriot Pool Slide Lifeguards man the top of the slide at Patriot Park Pool in West Homewood on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

If you're one of the many daydreaming about summer pool days following this week's freezing temperatures, you probably aren't the only one.

Aside from poolside memories made on vacation or on private property, Homewood's city pools saw members admitted over 55,000 times last year.

Homewood Parks & Recreation released some annual statistic during the State of the City Address on Jan. 21, revealing that members were admitted to Central Pool a total of 31,211 times in 2024. Patriot Pool saw at least 24,029 instances of member usage in the same year.

Other amenities were also utilizes, with the Homewood Community Center seeing 76,894 member entrances and 14,010 at the Homewood Senior Center. The Lee Community Center also saw 1,396 instances of member usage.

If you don't want to miss out on pool days in 2025, learn more about becoming a member or renew your membership homewoodparks.com/memberships.

To check out the amenities offered by the department, homewoodparks.com.