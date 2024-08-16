Homewood Parks and Recreation partner with American Red Cross to host blood drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Parks Homewood Parks are partnering with American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Aug. 27.

Homewood Parks and Recreation is hosting a blood drive on Aug. 27 in partnership with the American Red Cross.

The event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Homewood Community Center.

There is currently a national blood shortage, and every donation makes a huge difference, according to the Homewood Parks' Facebook post.

As a token of the Red Cross’s appreciation, all donors will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

Click the following link to signup: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results...