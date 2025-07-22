Homewood Parks and Rec flag football registration now open

× Expand Stock photo flag football

Registration for Homewood Parks and Rec's flag football program is now open.

The program will field teams from first to eighth grade. Grade level participation is based on 2025-2026 school year, and are subject to be combined for league play based on participation levels.

Once registered, player evaluations for first and second grade will be held on Aug. 11 at the West Homewood Athletic Center. Grades 3-8 will be evaluated on Aug. 12. Team draft selections will take place Aug. 13-14.

Evaluations are held so that players can be evenly split into teams in order to create as evenly balanced and competitive of a league as possible. All players are encouraged to attend their appropriate evaluation. Evaluations are not tryouts. All participants that register on time will be placed on a team.

Registration closes on Aug. 8, and the first game is Sept. 6. Oct. 26 will be the last regular season game, and playoffs will be held Oct. 27-Nov. 1.

Registration fees range form $100-$200. To register or learn more, visit homewoodparks.com/rec-flag.