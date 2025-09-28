Homewood October 2025 events guide

Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run
Where: The Curve in Homewood, 1830 29th Avenue South, Birmingham
When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 7:45-11 a.m.
Details: The 6th Annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run includes a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run through the streets of Homewood. The 10K begins at 7:45 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m. and the fun run at 9 a.m. Registration includes a high-quality race T-shirt and swag bag for the first 400 participants. Packet pickup is available Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 at Trak Shak, 2839 18th Street South, and on race day at the old Homewood Police Station parking lot. Entry fees are $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K, $30 for the 1-mile fun run, $20 for the Sleep In option and $25 for virtual runs. Proceeds benefit the Jimmie Hale Mission, which has provided recovery and support services for men facing homelessness and addiction for more than 75 years.
Website: jimmiehalemission.com
Alabama Symphony Orchestra Goes Wild
Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 5-7:30 p.m.
Details: The Birmingham Zoo and Alabama Symphony Orchestra present Symphony Goes Wild, a one-of-a-kind family event blending live music and the magic of the animal kingdom. Gates open at 5 p.m. with access to ambassador animals, the Reptile Exhibit, Alabama Wilds barn, face painting and an instrument petting zoo. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. outdoors under the stars. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 2-18 and free for kids under 2. VIP options include reserved seating and pre-concert receptions with ASO musicians. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event, with optional preordered meals from Nourish 205.
Website: alabamasymphony.org
Movies on the Mountain
Where: Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham
When: Friday, Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (showtime 6:45 p.m.)
Cost: $10 adults and children; $8 for Vulcan members
Details: Round out the outdoor movie season with “Hocus Pocus” under the stars at Vulcan Park & Museum. Hosted by Vulcan’s Junior Board, this fall favorite invites families to enjoy spooky fun with scenic views, lawn seating and classic movie snacks. Local food vendors will be on-site, along with beer and wine for adults. Don’t miss a photo with mascot V and a chance to soak up one last picture-perfect night on the mountain.
Website: visitvulcan.com
The Commerce Cup Pickleball Tournament
Where: The Picklr, 1031 Montgomery Highway #101, Vestavia Hills
When: Friday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.
Details: The Homewood Chamber of Commerce trades in golf clubs for paddles with the launch of The Commerce Cup, its first-ever pickleball tournament and largest fundraiser of the year. Players and spectators can enjoy competition, coaching sessions, sponsor booths, food and networking. Ticket options include Tournament Play ($75 per player or $150 per team), Learn & Rally ($75) for beginners and Players Lounge ($25) for spectators. All tickets include breakfast, lunch and refreshments. Proceeds support Chamber programs, events and scholarships for Homewood students. Sponsorships available.
Website: homewoodchamber.org
Megan Montgomery 5K Run/Walk
Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 8-11 a.m.
Details: The Megan Montgomery 5K Run/Walk brings the community together to raise awareness and education for the prevention of domestic violence, with all proceeds benefiting the Megan Montgomery Foundation. Participants may register for the 5K Run/Walk ($38.10, includes $3.10 fee and T-shirt), the 1-mile fun run ($16.90, includes $1.90 fee) or the Sleep In option ($16.90, includes $1.90 fee). Packet pickup is Friday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Trak Shak, 2839 18th Street South. Registration includes an event T-shirt while supplies last.
Website: megansfoundation.org
Homewood Mini-Con for Teens
Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2-6 p.m.
Details: Teens, tweens and families are invited to a free anime, manga, comic book and fandom convention at the Homewood Public Library. Guests can enjoy cosplay contests, video game competitions, an artists’ alley with free art from local teens, vendor booths, Japanese snacks and anime karaoke. Local author Alison Robinson will discuss her new book Shadowless and sell signed copies. Professional esports announcer Michael Thomas will call the Smash Brothers tournament and give a talk on his career. Free and open to the public. No registration required.
Website: homewoodpubliclibrary.org
OFFICIAL MEETINGS
- Oct. 2: Board of Zoning Adjustments, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers
- Oct. 6 and 20: City Council Finance Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room
- Oct. 6 and 20: Public Safety Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room
- Oct. 6 and 20: Public Works Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room
- Oct. 7: Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers
- Oct. 13 and 27: City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers
- Oct. 13: Beautification Board, City Hall
- Oct. 14: Arts Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room
PUBLIC LIBRARY
Adults
Oct. 1-31: Ellenburg Art Gallery — Embroidery Guild of America, Ellenburg Art Gallery
Wednesdays, Oct. 1 and 15, 3-4 p.m.: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, Large Auditorium
- Oct. 5, 3-5 p.m.: Cross Stitch with the Embroidery Guild, Round Auditorium/Art Gallery
- Mondays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2-3 p.m.: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, Zoom
- Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2-3:30 p.m.: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — The Many Symbols of the Labyrinth, Library Boardroom
- Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.: Sound Baths with Dr. Lindsey Smith, Large Auditorium
- Friday, Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Mystery Dinner Theatre — The Butler Did It, Large Auditorium
- Monday, Oct. 13, 12:45-1:45 p.m.: West Oxmoor Presents — Mod Podge Pumpkins, Regency Village
- Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1-2 p.m.: Control of the Dead and the Dead with Control — Southern Ghost Lore, Round Auditorium
- Tuesday, Oct. 14, 6:30-8 p.m.: Oxmoor Page Turners — The Turn of the Key, Library Boardroom
- Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:30-8 p.m.: Thrift Store Ghost Painting, Room 109
- Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:30-9 p.m.: Magic Hour Film Club — Night of the Hunter, Large Auditorium
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 10-11 a.m.: Retired Physicians Symposium — The Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, Large Auditorium
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 12-1 p.m.: The ABC’s of Medicare, Room 116
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.: Southern Gothic Book Club — Salvation on Sand Mountain, Room 102
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.: Masterpiece Makers — Pumpkin Painting, Room 109
- Sunday, Oct. 26, 3-4 p.m.: Rough Draft — Writers Group, Room 102
- Monday, Oct. 27, 6-8:30 p.m.: Trivia League Takedown — Game of Thrones, Round Auditorium
- Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1-2 p.m.: Book Signing — Ivy Odom, My Southern Kitchen, Round Auditorium
- Tuesday, Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m.: Romantasy Book Club — Bride by Ali Hazelwood, Room 102
- Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2-3:30 p.m.: Better Than Therapy Book Club — The Keeper of Happy Endings, Library Boardroom
- Friday, Oct. 31, 2-3 p.m.: Niki Sepsas Presents — Horror and Hysteria: The Salem Witch Trials, Round Auditorium