Homewood October 2025 events guide

Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run

Where: The Curve in Homewood, 1830 29th Avenue South, Birmingham

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 7:45-11 a.m.

Details: The 6th Annual Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run includes a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run through the streets of Homewood. The 10K begins at 7:45 a.m., the 5K at 8 a.m. and the fun run at 9 a.m. Registration includes a high-quality race T-shirt and swag bag for the first 400 participants. Packet pickup is available Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 at Trak Shak, 2839 18th Street South, and on race day at the old Homewood Police Station parking lot. Entry fees are $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K, $30 for the 1-mile fun run, $20 for the Sleep In option and $25 for virtual runs. Proceeds benefit the Jimmie Hale Mission, which has provided recovery and support services for men facing homelessness and addiction for more than 75 years.

Website: jimmiehalemission.com

Alabama Symphony Orchestra Goes Wild

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham

When: Sunday, Oct. 5, 5-7:30 p.m.

Details: The Birmingham Zoo and Alabama Symphony Orchestra present Symphony Goes Wild, a one-of-a-kind family event blending live music and the magic of the animal kingdom. Gates open at 5 p.m. with access to ambassador animals, the Reptile Exhibit, Alabama Wilds barn, face painting and an instrument petting zoo. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. outdoors under the stars. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 2-18 and free for kids under 2. VIP options include reserved seating and pre-concert receptions with ASO musicians. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event, with optional preordered meals from Nourish 205.

Website: alabamasymphony.org

Movies on the Mountain

Where: Vulcan Park & Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham

When: Friday, Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (showtime 6:45 p.m.)

Cost: $10 adults and children; $8 for Vulcan members

Details: Round out the outdoor movie season with “Hocus Pocus” under the stars at Vulcan Park & Museum. Hosted by Vulcan’s Junior Board, this fall favorite invites families to enjoy spooky fun with scenic views, lawn seating and classic movie snacks. Local food vendors will be on-site, along with beer and wine for adults. Don’t miss a photo with mascot V and a chance to soak up one last picture-perfect night on the mountain.

Website: visitvulcan.com

The Commerce Cup Pickleball Tournament

Where: The Picklr, 1031 Montgomery Highway #101, Vestavia Hills

When: Friday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.

Details: The Homewood Chamber of Commerce trades in golf clubs for paddles with the launch of The Commerce Cup, its first-ever pickleball tournament and largest fundraiser of the year. Players and spectators can enjoy competition, coaching sessions, sponsor booths, food and networking. Ticket options include Tournament Play ($75 per player or $150 per team), Learn & Rally ($75) for beginners and Players Lounge ($25) for spectators. All tickets include breakfast, lunch and refreshments. Proceeds support Chamber programs, events and scholarships for Homewood students. Sponsorships available.

Website: homewoodchamber.org

Megan Montgomery 5K Run/Walk

Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 8-11 a.m.

Details: The Megan Montgomery 5K Run/Walk brings the community together to raise awareness and education for the prevention of domestic violence, with all proceeds benefiting the Megan Montgomery Foundation. Participants may register for the 5K Run/Walk ($38.10, includes $3.10 fee and T-shirt), the 1-mile fun run ($16.90, includes $1.90 fee) or the Sleep In option ($16.90, includes $1.90 fee). Packet pickup is Friday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Trak Shak, 2839 18th Street South. Registration includes an event T-shirt while supplies last.

Website: megansfoundation.org

Homewood Mini-Con for Teens

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2-6 p.m.

Details: Teens, tweens and families are invited to a free anime, manga, comic book and fandom convention at the Homewood Public Library. Guests can enjoy cosplay contests, video game competitions, an artists’ alley with free art from local teens, vendor booths, Japanese snacks and anime karaoke. Local author Alison Robinson will discuss her new book Shadowless and sell signed copies. Professional esports announcer Michael Thomas will call the Smash Brothers tournament and give a talk on his career. Free and open to the public. No registration required.

Website: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

Oct. 2: Board of Zoning Adjustments, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers

Oct. 6 and 20: City Council Finance Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room

Oct. 6 and 20: Public Safety Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room

Oct. 6 and 20: Public Works Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room

Oct. 7: Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers

Oct. 13 and 27: City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers

Oct. 13: Beautification Board, City Hall

Oct. 14: Arts Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 2nd Floor South Conference Room

PUBLIC LIBRARY

Adults

Oct. 1-31: Ellenburg Art Gallery — Embroidery Guild of America, Ellenburg Art Gallery

Wednesdays, Oct. 1 and 15, 3-4 p.m.: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, Large Auditorium