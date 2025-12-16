Homewood native to premiere original musical 'Camp Creator' at Homewood Theatre

× Expand Image courtesy of Joe Kendrick

Homewood native Joe Kendrick will present the premiere staged reading of his original musical, “Camp Creator,” on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Homewood Theatre. The one-night-only event will feature a local cast performing the show’s story and songs in front of a live audience for the first time. A question-and-answer session with the creative team will follow the performance.

Written by Kendrick, “Camp Creator” follows Melody Bell, a teenage aspiring singer who attends a special summer arts camp where she collaborates with other young musicians and begins producing her own music. The story explores both the excitement and challenges of creative collaboration as Melody navigates strong personalities, artistic ambition and the process of finding and sharing her creative voice.

Kendrick, a musician and filmmaker who was born and raised in Homewood, said the staged reading marks the first public presentation of the project. Members of the press are invited to attend, review the production and speak with the creative team.

Tickets are available through Homewood Theatre’s website. For more information, contact cupajoe99@gmail.com.