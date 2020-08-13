Homewood native brings his award-winning comedy to Sidewalk Film Festival

Homewood native Clint Till will bring his award-winning short film, Hangry, to the Sidewalk Film Festival in August for its Alabama premiere.

Hangry is a comedy about an elderly man living in a senior facility trying to right a lunchtime wrong. This film explores the relationship between caregiver and recipient.

“When I set out to write Hangry, I had one single goal in mind — make audiences smile,” Till said. “I knew I wanted to make a comedy, but the humor needed to have a level of authenticity, coming from characters that felt genuine and relatable.

"When people see Hangry, I want them to leave the screening with a positive feeling. If at least one audience member says, "That was fun," then I've accomplished what I set out to do. And I believe that Hangry delivers. It's a humorous and heartfelt story about an elderly man's attempt to get the lunch he feels he deserves, but more than that, Hangry is about coming to terms with your current state in life and not allowing circumstances to dictate your level of happiness or contentment. Anyone can be a force for positive change, regardless of age or station in life.”

Hangry had already screened at a number of other film festivals, but Sidewalk marks its Alabama Premiere and will be a homecoming for Till. Hangry screens Thursday, August 27 at 8 p.m. as a part of the Sidewalk Black Lens shorts block.

Visit clinttill.net/hangrymovie for more information.

— Submitted by Clint Till