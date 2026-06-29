Homewood names AI website assistant "Homie"

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Homewood

The City of Homewood has chosen a name for its new AI-powered website assistant following a community vote.

Residents cast hundreds of votes and comments to help select the name, with "Homie" emerging as the clear favorite.

The city said Homie will be integrated into its website in the coming weeks. The AI-powered assistant is designed to help residents quickly find information, navigate city services and receive answers to common questions from a single location.

City officials also plan to develop Homie's personality, visual identity and branding before the assistant launches.

According to the city, the new tool is intended to make it easier for residents to access information and connect with city services through the website with just one click. Officials expect the assistant to become a permanent feature of the city's online presence for years to come.