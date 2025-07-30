Homewood municipal election 2025 voter guide

Change is on the ballot in Homewood’s Aug. 26 municipal election — the first since voters approved a shift to a city manager-council form of government. With a new four-ward structure and a five-member voting body, this
election marks a historic turning point for how the city will be led. Twelve candidates — including two mayoral hopefuls — are vying for leadership roles as Homewood enters this next chapter.
Here is everything you need to know to get you ready to cast your vote. From poll locations to bios and Q&As with each candidate for mayor and council, to details about the Candidate Forum presented by The Homewood Star, we've got voter information collected here in one place. And of course, continue to visit TheHomewoodStar.com and our Facebook page for more news from the campaigns and complete post-vote coverage.
Mayoral candidates Andress, Litaker vy to lead Homewood's transition.
How to Vote
Election Day
Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23
Races and Candidates (Bios / Q&A's Linked)
Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker
Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II
Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas
Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young
Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams
Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood.
Homewood residents voted in September 2024 to adopt a city manager-council government. The shift will reduce the City Council from 11 members to four — one per ward — plus the mayor as council president.
Polling Locations
Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road
Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.
Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road
Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.
Voter Registration
Deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 12
Register or update info at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.
Absentee Voting
Voters unable to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.
And don't forget: Mark your calendar to attend the Candidate Forum hosted by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.