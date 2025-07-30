Homewood municipal election 2025 voter guide

Change is on the ballot in Homewood’s Aug. 26 municipal election — the first since voters approved a shift to a city manager-council form of government. With a new four-ward structure and a five-member voting body, this

election marks a historic turning point for how the city will be led. Twelve candidates — including two mayoral hopefuls — are vying for leadership roles as Homewood enters this next chapter.

Here is everything you need to know to get you ready to cast your vote. From poll locations to bios and Q&As with each candidate for mayor and council, to details about the Candidate Forum presented by The Homewood Star, we've got voter information collected here in one place. And of course, continue to visit TheHomewoodStar.com and our Facebook page for more news from the campaigns and complete post-vote coverage.

Mayoral candidates Andress, Litaker vy to lead Homewood's transition.

How to Vote

Election Day

Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23

Races and Candidates (Bios / Q&A's Linked)

Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker

Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas

Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young

Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood. Homewood residents voted in September 2024 to adopt a city manager-council government. The shift will reduce the City Council from 11 members to four — one per ward — plus the mayor as council president.

Polling Locations

Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

Voter Registration

Deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 12

Register or update info at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.

Absentee Voting

Voters unable to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.

Mark your calendar to attend the Candidate Forum hosted by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.