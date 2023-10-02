Homewood Mini-Con set for Oct. 8

× Expand File art.

Anime and comic conventions have become a huge part of the Birmingham area geek culture. With the size of Kami-con and Alabama Comic Convention, as well as smaller more localized events this has become a destination for fans around the state.

The Homewood Public Library is throwing their hat into the ring with the first ever Homewood Mini-Con. This small-scale convention will be a one-day event on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

The entire convention will take place in the large auditorium of the library and is open to any teens or tweens from 4th-12th grade and is an entirely free event.

While it will be a smaller con in size, there will be plenty to do with a judged cosplay contest from 3-4 p.m. (with prizes), and Aany teens/tweens who would like to enter the cosplay contest need to be at the convention and signed up by 2:45 p.m. to be entered into the lineup.

Also featured will be a magic the gathering/trading card game area, a station for smash brothers on a large screen, and a panel about creating graphic novels with the artist and writer from The Sprite and the Gardener, Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt from 4:30-5 p.m.

There will also be an artist’s alley entirely populated by teens from the area showing off and giving away their pieces. If attendees come to find they’ve done all the con has to offer, or want to take a break, they can make their way to the massive manga collection to check out what they please. This section has been stocked with all the newest series of the season, as well as classics, and obscure series that could be a new favorite. Come in costume, bring friends, and enjoy what the library has to offer.

-Submitted by Cat Sadler, Homewood Public Library