Homewood Mini-Con returns Oct. 26 with cosplay, gaming and more

Homewood Public Library will host its third annual Homewood Mini-Con on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. The free event is open to students in grades 4th-12th.

Attendees can dress in cosplay, join a cosplay contest, compete in a video game tournament and explore fandom-themed experiences. Local teens will showcase free art in the artists’ alley, and vendors will offer comics and merchandise for sale. Other attractions include Japanese snacks and anime karaoke.

Cosplay contest entries are due by 3:15 p.m., with winners announced by 3:45 p.m.

Special guests include local author Alison Robinson, who will speak about her new book “Shadowless” and sell signed copies, and professional esports announcer Michael Thomas, who will emcee the Smash Brothers Tournament and speak about the gaming industry.

The event takes place at Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road. No tickets or registration are required.