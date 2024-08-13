Homewood Middle School to host annual Watermelon Scrimmage

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools The football team, dance team and cheer team compete in a watermelon relay contest during the event. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Homewood Middle School hosted its annual Watermelon Scrimmage in August of 2023. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools People from all ove rthe community come to watch the scrimmage and enjoy fresh cut watermelon. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Middle School The annual event has been known to cause watermelons to sell out in local grocery stores. Prev Next

The annual Watermelon Scrimmage will return to Homewood Middle School on Thursday, carrying on a tradition that has taken place for over 26 years.

It's a tradition where the school community gathers to showcase the middle school football teams, cheerleaders and dance team for the upcoming season. This event is filled with an afternoon of fun, excitement and community spirit, according to Merrick Wilson, director of communications at Homewood City Schools.

"The Watermelon Scrimmage is not just about football as it is a celebration of our students, families, and supporters," she said. "Each of the players brings watermelons for all the fans who come to support the teams, ensuring everyone can enjoy watermelon on a hot August day."

The highlight of the event is the watermelon relay race, where seventh and eighth grade players, cheerleaders and dance team compete in a fun challenge. They must pass a watermelon through their legs, one student at a time, with the coach as the last person in line. The coach then races to the goal line with the watermelon, and the first team to cross the goal line wins. Wilson says it's a great team-building activity that is a lot of fun for students

The event is the middle school's first school-wide function of the year where students can gather and socialize with new and old friends, and community enthusiasm is so high that they have been known to sell out watermelons in some local grocery stores.

"It's a fun way for our middle school community to kick off the school year and build excitement for the upcoming football season," said Wilson.