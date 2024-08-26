Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky to resign effective Nov. 1

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky, the newly elected mayor for the city of Homewood, stands beneath the trees at Patriot Park on Oct. 14. McClusky is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor Nov. 2. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mayor Patrick McClusky Mayor Patrick McClusky called the creation of a city manager "the right thing for the future of Homewood." × 3 of 11 Expand Dan Starnes Patrick McClusky Patrick McClusky celebrated the election results at Grocery Brewpub in Homewood Aug. 25. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky presents his fiscal 2024 budget proposal to the Homewood City Council on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mayor Patrick McClusky Mayor Patrick McClusky recommends Bo Seagrist to be city clerk. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ret. Col. Brian Hastings, right, speaks with Mayor Patrick McClusky, center, and Mayor Stewart Welch following the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot’s Day on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. held at the Mountain Brook Fire Department in Crestline Village on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Lauren Dowdle Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky delivers his 2024 state-of-the-city address during a Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Valley Hotel in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of Patrick McClusky. Patrick McClusky speaks to Homewood residents on 18th Street. McClusky received 43% of the vote on Aug. 25 and will run against Chris Lane in the runoff election. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrick McClusky thanks supporters and campaign staff after defeating Chris Lane in the race for mayor in the Homewood municipal runoff election at the Grocery Brewpub on Oct. 6. × 10 of 11 Expand Sydney Cromwell. Sept. 22 city council meeting Council president Bruce Limbaugh and Ward 3 representatives Patrick McClusky and Walter Jones listen to discussion of the 2014-2015 budget at the Sept. 22 city council meeting. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jennifer Andress greets McClusky with a hug. Prev Next

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky told the City Council Monday night that he will resign his position effective Nov. 1.

Alex Wyatt will become the mayor on that date and Walter Jones will become council president, city officials said. The next city election will be in 2025.

Citing the desire to spend more time with family and to pursue other interests, McClusky said the decision to "retire" was not easy for him because he has enjoyed serving the community.

"This may be one of the most difficult final comments I've ever had to make. After long discussions and some even lengthier soul searching, I have decided to retire from public office effective November 1st, 2024," he told the Council.

"This decision was not made lightly since this was the original term length that we all campaigned for four years ago, and sure, and now I find I only have so much time with my family, having one who I drove down to college a couple weeks ago and two girls still in the house as well as new opportunities on the horizon, I feel like it's the right time for me to move on."

McClusky initially began his political career on the City Council, leading to his eventual campaign for mayor in 2020.

"When I chose to interview for the Ward 3 position over 16 years ago, I have to be honest I had no idea what I was getting myself into, much like most of you," he said. "I knew that I wanted to be involved in my hometown government and give back to the community that had given me so much already.

"The path over the next several years has taken me to places both physically and mentally that I never thought I would go. Like most of you, I have experienced every emotion a person can while serving this capacity."

McClusky thanked all the council members, city employees and others with whom he has served.

"The greatest pleasure I will take with me is that of the people that I have worked with. I have really enjoyed getting to know all of our city employees, and if you don't already know, this staff is one of the greatest group of people that I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

"They truly care about this city and its citizens. They go to work each and every day to ensure that our residents and our businesses receive the best possible public service, and their commitment to excellence is something that I greatly appreciate."

He also said he believes he has fulfilled his goal of leaving the city in a better place than he found it during his tenure of service.

"I set a goal for myself back in 2008, then when I first came to council, and again, when I ran for mayor in 2020. And that goal was to leave this place better than when I found it. I think Homewood has continued on that path to greatness."

"And it is my sincere hope that some of the things that have been implemented here during my tenure will have made a positive difference as I look back on my time here in Homewood. I will cherish all the relationships that I have cultivated over these 16 years.

"And I want to express my profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve my fellow neighbors in this capacity, and for their support and trust during my tenure. I look forward to staying in touch with each of you."

As McClusky begins his next chapter, he said he will continue his work for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, which he has done for several years.