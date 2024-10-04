Homewood Marching Band invited to 2026 Rose Parade

× Expand Photo by Richard Force The Homewood Marching Band performs during a game between the Briarwood Lions and the Homewood Patriots at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band was surprised at Friday night's game against Gardendale with the halftime announcement that they have been invited to perform in the 2026 Rose Parade.

This will be the Band’s sixth appearance in the Rose Parade, which is watched by millions of people around the world and has become an iconic New Year’s Day tradition.

Homewood currently has the largest high school marching band in the state with over 375 students participating.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our Homewood Patriot Band and the community of Homewood. We are so excited to once again be selected to march in the Grandaddy of them all - The Tournament of Roses Parade 2026,” said Band Director Chris Cooper.

Since 1890, the Tournament of Roses has produced America’s New Year Celebration, bringing the traditions of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game to Pasadena and the world for nearly 130 years.