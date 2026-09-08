Homewood Makers & Music Market celebrates local creativity

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Arts Council

The Homewood Arts Council will host the Homewood Makers & Music Market on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 3-7 p.m. at The Edge.

Held in celebration of Homewood's Centennial, the free event will bring together local artists, craftspeople and musicians for an afternoon centered on the city's creative community. Visitors can browse handcrafted creations, meet the people behind the work and enjoy live performances throughout the event.

The musical lineup includes Dial Alaska, Acoustic Trio, Shaheed and DJ Supreme and Iron Giant Free Association.

The market is designed as a family-friendly gathering, giving residents an opportunity to support local artists while spending a Sunday afternoon enjoying music and the community atmosphere at The Edge.

The event is free. The Edge is located at 815-819 Green Springs Highway. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20.