× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host "Jingle All the Way" on Friday, Dec. 4, in the Large Auditorium, continuing a holiday tradition that began in 2014.

Storyteller Dolores Hydock and musician Bobby Horton will lead the program with a mix of holiday stories, Christmas songs and audience sing-alongs. Organizers say the show changes each year, combining new material with familiar favorites.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., when prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available. The program begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25, and advance reservations are required.

For more information and registration, visit homewood.libnet.info/event/17668473.