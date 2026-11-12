Homewood Library to host document shredding and electronics recycling event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Library

Homewood Public Library will host a Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling event Friday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s back parking lot.

The drive-through event will allow participants to remain in their vehicles while dropping off sensitive paperwork and eligible electronics for secure disposal and recycling.

Gone For Good will provide on-site document shredding. Each participant may bring up to two bags or boxes of documents. Paper will be shredded, while boxes will be returned to participants.

Secure Recycling will collect computers, household electronics, small appliances and other eligible items. Secure cell phone destruction will be available for $5, while on-site hard drive destruction will cost $10.

Flat-panel televisions will not be accepted.

Homewood Public Library is located at 1721 Oxmoor Road. The event is designed to help residents protect personal information while keeping recyclable materials out of the waste stream.