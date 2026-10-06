Homewood library's Holly Parker named 2026 Paralibrarian of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library Judith Wright (left) and Holly Parker

Holly Parker of the Homewood Public Library has been named the 2026 Paralibrarian of the Year by the Jefferson County Public Library Association.

Parker received the award Oct. 2 in recognition of her contributions to library services, programming, teamwork and the Homewood community.

She joined the library's Adult/Teen Services Department in February 2025 and has helped develop and lead several programs, including the monthly off-site book club Read It and Eat and the monthly craft program Masterpiece Makers. She also played a role in organizing the library's recent Summer Reading programs.

"Sometimes, someone joins your team that you can't imagine ever being without - to the point where you don't remember what you did before them. That is Holly Parker for Homewood," Library Director Judith Wright said. "Her passion and creativity are evident in everything she does, making her an indispensable part of our team."

Leslie West, head of Adult/Teen Services, said Parker has distinguished herself through creative programming and her ability to identify and address needs without being asked.

"She is one of those rare individuals that consistently thinks ahead and proactively addresses potential issues," West said. "She sees things that need to be done and does them without being asked."

Parker's colleagues also credited her with supporting fellow staff members and helping create programs that attract new audiences while continuing to engage longtime library patrons.

"Holly embodies all of the qualities that make an irreplaceable paralibrarian and treasured teammate," said Caroline Rogers, Library Technician II in Adult/Teen Services. "She is unfailingly optimistic, level-headed under pressure and generous with her time, effort and enthusiasm."

The Jefferson County Public Library Association's award recognizes Parker's work in public service and library programming as well as her contributions to the Homewood Public Library team.