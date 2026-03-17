Homewood library receives grant for sewing machines

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library has received a $3,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Homewood to purchase sewing machines and related supplies.

The equipment will support expanded hands-on learning opportunities for patrons of all ages. The sewing machines have already been used in a recent teen sewing class series, with additional programming planned.

“The Rotary Club of Homewood is delighted to have the opportunity to grant funds to the Homewood Public Library enabling the purchase of multiple sewing machines,” said Rachael Dollins of the Rotary Club of Homewood.

An upcoming tween sewing class for ages 9-12 will be held on Mondays, April 27 and May 4, 11 and 18 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Participants will learn sewing basics and complete a hands-on project. Registration is required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

“This grant allows us to introduce new creative skills to our community while also expanding access through our Library of Things,” said Kate Etheredge, Assistant Director of Services.

The sewing machines will also be available for checkout through the library’s Library of Things.