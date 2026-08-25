Homewood library offers workshop on building confidence with finances

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library next week plans to hold its First Friday Financial Education Workshop and Lunch.

The topic for the workshop is building confidence with your finances. It is part of a five-session Lunch and Learn series focused on improving money management skills and designed to offer practical information in an approachable setting.

Adults are invited to enjoy lunch while learning strategies and concepts designed to help them make more informed financial decisions.

The workshop is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m on Friday, Sept. 4 in the library’s large auditorium at 1721 Oxmoor Road. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested.

For more information, go to homewoodpubliclibrary.org.