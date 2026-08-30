Homewood library offers workforce development, career readiness programs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library is offering a slate of workforce development and career readiness programs this fall, with opportunities ranging from GED preparation and computer training to professional development and college planning.

The programs are designed for adults and teens seeking to build practical skills for education and the workplace.

"Our library is more than a place to borrow books — it's a place where people can invest in themselves," Assistant Director of Services Kate Etheredge said. "Whether someone is looking for a new job, advancing in their career, preparing for college, or simply learning new technology, we're committed to providing free and affordable opportunities that strengthen our community."

For adults, the library will offer Birmingham Jumpstart GED Classes, a 12-week program that includes personalized instruction, study materials, practice tests and weekly evaluations. Free English classes also will be offered in partnership with the Literacy Council of Central Alabama.

The library's Professional Development Series will feature Brandon Broadhead, Cindy Collier and Dr. Ashley George, who will lead programs focused on leadership and workplace skills.

Technology classes will cover basic computer skills, internet use, cybersecurity, Zoom, Canva, email, Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. The library also will offer Spanish-language classes covering computers, internet navigation and email.

Teens can participate in programs aimed at preparing them for college and careers. An ACT Weekend Workshop will provide two days of content review, practice testing and test-taking strategies, while "The Road to College" will bring in area college admissions representatives to discuss admissions, financial aid, scholarships, standardized testing and application timelines.

Other programs include "Student Athlete Success," which will explore collegiate and professional athletic opportunities, and "4-H: Your Money, Your Life," which focuses on budgeting, financial literacy and career exploration. Spanish for Teens and "The Basics of Songwriting" also are among the fall offerings.

For a complete schedule or to register, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.