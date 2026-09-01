Homewood library marks Library Card Sign-Up Month with food drive, giveaway

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Library Patrons pose at the Homewood Public Library on Sunday, August 9, 2026 in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Homewood Public Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month throughout September with a gift card giveaway and its annual Food for Fines program.

Anyone who signs up for or renews a library card during September will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Homewood Instagift card.

A Homewood library card provides access to books, eBooks, audiobooks, streaming movies and music. Cardholders also can borrow items through the library's Library of Things, which includes telescopes, pressure washers and musical instruments.

"A library card is your key to a world of discovery — whether you're checking out a bestselling book or borrowing a pressure washer from the Library of Things," Head of Circulation Jason Robinson said. "It's a passport to both imagination and practical solutions — all at no cost to you."

The library also is holding its annual Food for Fines program during September. Patrons can donate unopened, unexpired nonperishable food items in good condition to have $1 in overdue fines waived for each item donated, up to $10.

All food collected will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, which serves individuals and families throughout the region.

"Food for Fines allows people to clear or reduce overdue library fines by donating non-perishable food items," Ingrid Averhart of the library's Circulation Department said. "Each approved food item brought in directly eases financial stress for residents."

Homewood Public Library is located at 1721 Oxmoor Road. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

To sign up for a library card, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/librarycard. More information about the library is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.