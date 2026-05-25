Homewood library launches adult summer reading series focused on storytelling and authors

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library will host its 2026 Adult Summer Reading series, “Tales From the Writing Life,” from May 18 through Aug. 27.

The program will celebrate books, storytelling and creativity through a lineup of author appearances, literary discussions and themed activities. The Summer Reading Program itself runs through Aug. 9, while special events continue through Aug. 27.

One featured event will take place June 2, when Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist John Archibald interviews author Sam Harper about Harper’s book “The Alabama Tryst Murder Mystery,” which examines a 1927 Birmingham double murder and its lasting social impact.

Other events in the series include presentations on Alabama literature, true crime, memoir writing, mental health, romance writing and Norman Rockwell’s storytelling through art. Authors and speakers scheduled to appear include Nancy Anderson, Mary Ellen Pethel, Melanie Morrison, Barry Black, Ashley Wurzbacher, Dolores Hydock and Annah Conwell.

The library also will host “An Evening with Homewood Authors” on June 17 in celebration of Homewood’s centennial.

Programs are free and open to the public, though some events require registration. Books will be available for purchase and signing at select programs.

For more information and registration details, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.