Homewood library launches 2026 Summer Reading Program

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The Homewood Public Library will launch its 2026 Summer Reading Program on May 18, offering reading activities, events and prize opportunities for all ages through Aug. 9.

The annual program encourages children, teens and adults to stay engaged in reading throughout the summer with a variety of themed activities and incentives.

Children can track reading through daily logs and earn entries into prize drawings, while teens will participate in a house-based competition tied to book checkouts and weekly prizes. Adult programming will include author talks, writing activities and book-themed events as part of the library’s “Tales from the Writing Life” series.

The library is also offering additional summer initiatives, including yard signs promoting summer reading and a fine amnesty program allowing participants to reduce eligible overdue fines.

Community support for the program comes from organizations including the Friends of the Homewood Public Library, the Homewood Library Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook.

Registration is available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr.