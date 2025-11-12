Homewood Library hosts recycling, shredding event Nov. 14

Homewood Public Library invites the public to a free Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling Day on Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s back parking lot.

Gone For Good will provide on-site shredding for sensitive files. Participants should remove metal and plastic from documents in advance. Each person is limited to two boxes or bags.

Secure Shredding & Recycling will collect old computers, small appliances and household electronics. Flat-panel TVs will not be accepted.

This event is open to the public. For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org or call 205-332-6600.