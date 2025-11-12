Homewood Library hosts recycling, shredding event Nov. 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library topped the charts in 2024 for the annual state statistical report with the highest number of events, event attendance and number of items borrowed for a library of its size.

Homewood Public Library invites the public to a free Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling Day on Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s back parking lot.

Gone For Good will provide on-site shredding for sensitive files. Participants should remove metal and plastic from documents in advance. Each person is limited to two boxes or bags.

Secure Shredding & Recycling will collect old computers, small appliances and household electronics. Flat-panel TVs will not be accepted.

This event is open to the public. For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org or call 205-332-6600.