Homewood library hosts an evening of chocolate with world-renowned chocolatier Susan Notter

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library invites the community to celebrate Valentine’s season with an evening of chocolate with Susan Notter on Tuesday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium. The ticketed event offers a blend of culinary artistry, education and indulgence while supporting the library’s programs and services.

Notter, a world-renowned chocolatier and award-winning pastry chef, will lead an engaging presentation exploring the art and science of fine European chocolate-making. During the program, she will demonstrate her techniques, discuss her creative process and showcase the craftsmanship behind elaborate sugar and chocolate showpieces.

Attendees will also enjoy single-origin chocolate samples provided as part of the experience. Tickets are $20 per person and include the chocolate tastings. Advance registration and payment are required and can be completed online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/15518993.