Homewood Library Foundation Trunk-or-Treat returns Oct. 18

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Library Foundation will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 3-5 p.m. in the Homewood Public Library parking lot.

The free, family-friendly event will feature local businesses, community organizations and individuals with decorated vehicles serving as treat stations. Families can expect costumes, creative trunk displays and a variety of candy, snacks and other giveaways.

Organizers are preparing for roughly 2,000 children and are still accepting registrations from groups interested in hosting a trunk. Participating organizations are encouraged to offer allergy-friendly treats when possible and may also distribute nonfood items such as stickers or small toys.

All costumes, decorations and behavior are expected to remain appropriate for a young audience. Organizers said displays should not intentionally frighten or intimidate attendees.

The event is sponsored by Homewood Heating & Air. Admission is free.

For more information or to register a trunk, visit homewoodlibraryfoundation.org or hpl.pub/halloween.