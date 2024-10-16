Homewood Library Foundation to host first annual Trunk-or-Treat

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Library Foundation will host a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 20.

The Homewood Library Foundation is hosting their first ever Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday at the library form 3-5 p.m.

All are welcome for this free, family-friendly event in the library parking lot. Local businesses and organizations will have their vehicles decked out for the festivities.

Over thirty different organizations are participating including Homewood Fire Department, Homewood High School,Birmingham Squadron, Friends of the Homewood Public Library, Homewood Theatre, Bitty andBeau’s Coffee, and many more.

The Homewood Star will also be there passing out candy and other goodies, so be sure to stop by and see us.