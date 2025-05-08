Homewood Library Foundation funds sound garden for library

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library Sound Garden image - 1 The Homewood Library Foundation funded a new addition to the HomewoodPublic Library, a brand-new Sound Garden featuring musical flowers and a xylophone.

"The Homewood Library Foundation Board was thrilled to fund the Sound Garden project because it serves as a fun, engaging gathering place even outside library hours," Kristen Berthiaume, president of the Foundation, said. "The Sound Garden transforms an ordinary space into a place of discovery, play and inclusion, and extends the library’s community engagement well beyond its walls. We are so excited to watch how visitors interact with this creative, joyful installation for generations to come.”

Judith Wright, Homewood Public Library Director, first tried out these musical flowers at a library conference and knew they’d be perfect for the library lawn.

"The addition of this Sound Garden will offer our community a place for peace, enjoyment, creativity and the chance to create lasting memories," Wright said. "These are all qualities you can find every day at a public library and the Sound Garden is another addition to our mission of serving Homewood. We are grateful to the Library Foundation for supporting our vision and helping to bring this space to Homewood.”

Join the library on May 13 at 4 p.m. as the Homewood Chamber of Commerce cuts the ribbon on our new Sound Garden. The ceremony will take place in the library parking lot on Ridge Road. There will be cookies and snacks available, along with a chance to try out all the new instruments.