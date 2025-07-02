Homewood Library Foundation Awards $3,000 Conference Scholarship to Staff Member

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library David Owens (middle), a Full-Time Library Technician II who specializes in teachingcomputer literacy and technology classes, was the recipient of this year's Homewood Library Foundation professional scholarship.

The Homewood Library Foundation has named David Owens as the recipient of their annual professional scholarship.

The Foundation's annual scholarship supports staff development by funding a $3,000 professional scholarship for one Homewood Public Library employee each year. This investment allows library staff to attend national conferences, gain fresh insights, and bring back new ideas to benefit the Homewood community.

Owens is a Full-Time Library Technician II who specializes in teaching computer literacy and technology classes at the library. He was selected to attend the Computers in Libraries 2025 Conference in Arlington, Virginia—a premier national event focused on technology trends and innovations in the library world.

“First and foremost, thanks to the Foundation for providing this scholarship opportunity. The Computers In Libraries 2025 conference was a fun and educational experience," Owens said. "I got to hear a lot of very informative speakers discussing many topics in a large group session, while also getting the chance to attend small group sessions to discuss specific tech topics the library faces. I came away with a lot of ideas that can help the library better serve the patrons and community of Homewood, and I look forward to working with the great staff here to implement some of these ideas.”

Owens plans to integrate what he learned into his work at Homewood Public Library, especially in his popular computer classes and one-on-one tech help sessions. With new strategies in hand, he aims to enhance patron support and continue making the library a trusted resource for technology education in the Homewood community.