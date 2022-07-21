Homewood Library Foundation 7th Annual Block Party

After a two-year hiatus, the Homewood Library Foundation Block Party is back on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library. Entertainment will be provided by local band, the Kensingtons, who formed during the pandemic on Kensington Road in Homewood. Kids' activities include a rock-climbing wall provided by Mountain High Outfitters, face painting, chalk art and more!

Food will be provided by Homewood favorites, Dave's Pizza, Homewood Gourmet, Piggly Wiggly, Rolls Bakery, Urban Cookhouse, Hero Doughnuts, Rodney Scott's Barbecue and Little Donkey. Beverages will be provided by Fairhope Brewing, Cahaba Brewin, Rush Wines and Buffalo Rock.

Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4-20, and ages 3 & under are free with purchase of adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or in-person at the event. The event is rain or shine. The Homewood Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all event proceeds benefit the library.

-- Submitted by Laura Tucker