Homewood Library chosen for national literacy initiative

The Homewood Public Library has been selected as one of just eight libraries in the country to participate in the American Library Association’s “Libraries as Literacy Centers” initiative.

The two-year, Mellon Foundation-funded program will help the library expand its English language learning, workforce development and digital literacy programs through new partnerships, resources and programming.

“These expanded literacy initiatives will help ensure that all members of our community have the tools they need to learn, grow and thrive,” said Laura Tucker, administration librarian.

As part of the project, the library will create a literacy action plan, receive specialized training and collaborate with libraries nationwide.