Don't know what to read? The Homewood library staff has a list of book recommendations

Now that the Homewood Public Library has expanded their hours, it’s time to pop in for a good book.

If you’re not sure what to start reading next, don’t worry! The library staff has compiled some of their favorite new reads.

For Kids:

I Dream of Popo by Livia Blackburne (Recommended by Cristina Castor, Children’s Department)

When a young girl and her family emigrate from Taiwan to America, she leaves behind her beloved popo, her grandmother. She misses her popo every day, but even if their visits are fleeting, their love is ever true and strong. Includes author's and illustrator's notes detailing their personal experiences, and glossary of Chinese words connected to the story. Borrow this book from the library.

Barnaby by Andrea Curtis and Kass Reich (Recommended by Laura Tucker, Head of Children’s Services)

Barnaby is a blue budgie who's got it all: a golden cage, bells to jingle-jangle, and an owner who gives him all the snacks and attention he wants. Until his owner brings home a "friend" for Barnaby: a little yellow canary.

Barnaby is not happy. When his tantrums don't convince his owner to get rid of the canary, Barnaby flies away and ends up hopelessly lost. Borrow this book from the library.

American as Paneer Pie by Supriya Kelkar (Recommended by Cristina Castor, Children’s Librarian)

When a racist incident rocks her small Michigan town, eleven-year-old Lekha must decide whether to speak up or stay silent, even as she struggles to navigate her life at home, where she can be herself, and at school, where she is teased about her culture. Borrow this book from the library.

The Year I Flew Away by Marie Arnold (Recommended by Judith Wright, Assistant Director/Teen Librarian)

After moving from her home in Haiti to her uncle's home in Brooklyn, ten-year-old Gabrielle, feeling bullied and out of place, makes a misguided deal with a witch. Borrow this book from the library.

For Teens:

Frankly in Love by David Yoon (Recommended by Melissa Bennett, Teen Department)

High school senior Frank Li is a Limbo. His term for Korean-American kids who find themselves caught between their parents' traditional expectations and their own Southern California upbringing. His parents have one rule when it comes to romance, 'Date Korean,' which proves complicated when Frank falls for Brit Means, who is smart, beautiful, and white. Borrow this book from the library.

Jujutsu Kaisen (manga) Vol. 1 by Gege Akutami (Recommended by David Owens, I.T. Department)

Yuji Itadori is resolved to save the world from cursed demons, but he soon learns that the best way to do it is to slowly lose his humanity and become one himself! Borrow this book from the library.

The Storm Runner by Jennifer Cervantes (Recommended by Melissa Bennett, Teen Department)

To prevent the Mayan gods from battling each other and destroying the world, thirteen-year-old Zane must unravel an ancient prophecy, stop an evil god, and discover how the physical disability that makes him reliant on a cane also connects him to his father and his ancestry. Borrow this book from the library.

For Adults:

Ready Play Two by Ernest Cline (Recommended by Brooks Fancher, I.T. Manager)

Days after winning OASIS founder James Halliday's contest, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden within Halliday's vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous, and addictive, than even Wade dreamed possible. Borrow this book from the library.

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson (Recommended by Tisha George, Adult Department)

A young woman living in a rigid, repressive society discovers dark powers within herself, with terrifying and far-reaching consequences, in this stunning, feminist fantasy debut. Borrow this book from the library.

The Search for John Lennon by Lesley-Ann Jones (Recommended by Leslie West, Head of Adult Services)

Pulling back the many hidden layers of John Lennon's life, Lesley-Ann Jones closely tracks the events and personality traits that led to the rock star living in self-imposed exile in New York--where he was shot dead outside his apartment on that fateful autumn day forty years ago. Borrow this book from the library.

Broken by Jenny Lawson (Recommended by Heather Cover, Special Projects Librarian)

As Jenny Lawson's hundreds of thousands of fans know, she suffers from depression. In Broken (in the best possible way), she explores her experimental treatment of transcranial magnetic stimulation with brutal honesty. But also with brutal humor. Borrow this book from the library.

— Submitted by Homewood Public Library.