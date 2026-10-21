Homewood launches self-guided historic driving tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Historic Preservation Commission

The Homewood Historic Preservation Commission has launched a new self-guided driving tour exploring the people, neighborhoods and landmarks that helped shape the city over the past century.

"Homewood's Historic Neighborhoods" includes 16 audio and text stops across the city's five historic wards. The free tour takes about an hour to complete, though participants can start at any point and explore individual areas at their own pace.

Stops cover Rosedale, West Homewood, Edgewood, Lakeshore, Mayfair and Windsor and Hollywood, tracing Homewood's development from rural farmland and streetcar communities into the city it is today.

Featured sites include the Rosedale Historic District, Edgewood Lake, the former Zelosophian Academy site, the Pink House, the 1870s McDaniel House, Samford University and historic homes in Hollywood. Other stops explore the Kent family's dairy farm, the Edgewood Electric Railway, Homewood's shopping district known as "The Curve" and the former Hollywood Country Club site.

The tour also incorporates historic photographs from the Homewood Public Library, Birmingham Public Library Archives and Alabama Department of Archives and History.

Shelia Snoddy, known to many area residents from her years in radio as Jill Friday, narrates the tour.

Suggested starting points include 18th Street South and 26th Avenue South in Rosedale, Oak Grove Road and Oxmoor Road in West Homewood, Oxmoor Road and Broadway in Edgewood, the Samford University and Lakeshore Parkway area and Hollywood Boulevard and Bonita Drive.

Development of the tour was funded by the city of Homewood and in part through a Historic Preservation Fund Grant-in-Aid from the U.S. Department of the Interior's National Park Service.

The tour is available through the TravelStorys app for iOS and Android and can also be explored online.