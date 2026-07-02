Homewood launches Passport to Summer promotion

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce

Homewood’s Passport to Summer promotion, presented by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, kicked off on June 20. Residents are invited to explore local businesses and community destinations while earning chances to win prizes.

The promotion runs through July 20 and encourages participants to visit participating retailers and attractions throughout Homewood. At each stop, visitors can scan a QR code displayed at the location to record their visit. Each unique check-in earns entries into prize drawings, with additional visits increasing participants' chances of winning.

Participating destinations and retailers include Effie's Inc., Alabama Outdoors, Wrapsody, Alabama Goods, Homewood Ace Hardware, Bandwagon, Little Professor Bookshop, Encore Thrift Shop, Own the Red Carpet, Homewood Central Park, Homewood Public Library, Miss Sims' Garden, Stone Hollow Farmstead, Shades Creek Greenway's eastern trailhead and Patriot Park.

The grand prize is a Homewood Staycation Package valued at more than $750, featuring a one-night stay at the Valley Hotel, dinner for two at SoHo Standard, an O'Henry's gift card, a Skin Wellness pamper package valued at $200 and a bouquet from Stone Hollow Farmstead. Additional winners will receive gift cards from participating retailers like Top Dog Homewood.

The promotion is open to participants 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and only one check-in per destination is permitted for each participant. Winners will be selected at random from eligible entries received during the promotion period.