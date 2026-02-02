Homewood kids invited to make Valentine’s cards for fire and police departments

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

The Homewood Public Library will host card-making sessions for children ages 12 and under to create Valentine’s Day cards for members of the Homewood Fire and Police departments. The activity is designed as a simple way for kids to thank local first responders for their service to the community.

The first session will be held Thursday, Feb. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. in the library’s Round Auditorium. Two additional sessions are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 6, from noon to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

All supplies will be provided, and children can drop in during any session to make cards. The finished Valentines will be delivered to the Homewood Fire and Police departments as a collective show of appreciation from the community.