Homewood introduces new ward map for 2025 election

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood. Homewood residents voted in September 2024 to adopt a city manager-council government. The shift will reduce the City Council from 11 members to four — one per ward — plus the mayor as council president.

When Homewood residents voted to approve a change to a city manager-council form of government in September 2024, they subsequently voted for a change in the city’s ward map.

With the new government structure, the city will transition from a five-ward map with 11 councilors to four wards and four council members, plus the mayor who will serve as council president. That will make it a five-person body to vote on matters of the city.

The new ward map, redrawn by the state according to census data, will become effective in August ahead of the municipal election. The new Ward 1 will primarily cover Homewood west of Interstate 65, with a small section falling on the east side to Columbiana Road and south of Lakeshore Drive. Ward 2 covers the city north of Lakeshore Drive from I-65 to Oxmoor Road and Valley Ridge Drive. The Ward 3 border runs from Clermont Drive to Edgewood Boulevard, South Forrest Drive and Saulter Road, splitting Crest Drive and touching Lakeshore Drive from around Shades Crescent Road to the west side of Montague Drive.

Ward 4 includes the rest of Homewood from Columbiana Road, South of Lakeshore Drive and into Shades Creek Parkway before hitting Mountain Brook. The western border runs along Montague Drive to Saulter Road before heading North along 18th Street South and stopping at Rosedale Drive.

New voting locations are as follows:

Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

To see which ward your address falls in, visit cityofhomewood.com/council and use the interactive map.