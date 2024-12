× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood Chabad of Alabama and the City of Homewood will host their 2024 Menorah lighting on Dec. 26.

Chabad of Alabama and the city of Homewood are hosting a Menorah lighting on Dec. 26.

There will be games, food, and songs. Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m. and the Menorah lighting is at 5:30 p.m. The Menorah will be located at the corner of 18th Street South and 29th Ave. South, by the benches.