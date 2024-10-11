Homewood hosts First Responders 5K

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The Homewood First Responders 5k will take place on Oct. 19, raising funds for the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department.

Homewood is hosting a First Responders 5k on Oct. 19, honoring law enforcement and firefighters as heroes.

The Homewood First Responders 5K will raise funds for both the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department. The race will begin and end in front of the Trak Shak on 18th Street, and wind its way through the streets of Downtown Homewood and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Officers and firefighters will be there with police vehicles, fire trucks and McGruff the Crime Dog.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. and registration is $30. There will also be a kids fun run starting at 9 a.m. with a $15 registration fee. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3lXf3f0.

If you have any questions about this race, please contact the race director at homewoodpolicefoundation@charter.net.