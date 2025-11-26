Homewood Holly-Days Festival Tree Tour to debut Nov. 28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Rotary Club's Facebook page

Central Park has been transformed for Homewood’s first Holly-Days Festival Tree Tour, with more than 50 holiday trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses.

Trees were placed in the park Nov. 22 and decorated from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27. All trees were purchased through the Boy Scouts of America Tree Lot at Shades Cahaba Elementary.

The official lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. with Mayor Jennifer Andress, music, hot cocoa and community festivities. The festival will remain open for visitors through Dec. 31.

The event supports future scholarship recipients through tree sponsorships and major financial contributions.

For more details, see https://homewoodrotary.com/hollydays-5174.