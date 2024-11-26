Homewood holiday shopping guide

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

As the holiday season gets underway, Homewood has plenty of shops to snag the perfect gifts for your loved ones. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce shared shopping ideas in a guide to holiday shopping in the city.

For women's fashion, the chamber listed Effie's, Shea Davis, Full Circle, Twenty Twelve Formal, Eighteen South and Bandwagon. For home goods, At Home, Christopher Collection, Seibels Cottage, Stock and Trade, Mantooth Interiors, Style House and Soho Retro are good options.

Beauty and Wellness options include Raggio MD, True40, Salon U, Skin Wellness, Pure Barre, French and Towers Salon Co., Village Dermatology, Forecast Salon and HomeFit. For the men, take a look at Pebblehurst Golf and Putter Lab, Eighteen South, the Homewood Barber Shop, Shaia's, Bob's Bikes, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and Bandwagon.

Gifts for the kids can be found at Once Upon A Time, Sikes Shoes and Jack n Jill Shop, Homewood Toy and Hobby, the Birmingham Zoo, Bandwagon, Little Professor Bookstore, the McWane Science Center, Bob's Bikes, the Cottage Basket and the Birmingham Barons. If you're looking for stocking stuffers, visit Alabama Goods, Wrapsody, the Trak shak, Three Sheet Linens, Bandwagon, Whole Dog Market, Encore Thrift Shop, Pebblehurst and At Home.