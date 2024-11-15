Homewood High School theatre department puts on musical

Illustration courtesy of Homewood City Schools
Homewood High School's theatre department is putting on the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Nov. 2024.
The Homewood High School theatre department is putting on the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", with performances scheduled through Nov. 21.
The show is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, with a book written by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss. The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School.
Opening night was Nov. 14, and future showings are on Nov. 16 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Nov. 19, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://gofan.co/app/school/AL1074.
The cast is as follows:
- Rona – Camille Lucas
- Olive – Camille McAnally
- Marcy – Morgan Coleman
- Schwartzy – Zoe Honeycutt
- Barfee – Shepherd Wolfe
- Coneybear – Ethan Lee
- Chip – Grady McClain
- Panch – Dante Hall
- Mitch – Loper Waters
- Olive’s Mom – Edie Herring
- Olive’s Dad – Loper Waters
- Carl Dad – Tad Cumpton
- Dan Dad – Colin McMicken
- Stand by – Edie Herring and Mary Lee Guice
Jason Kennah is the director, with Amy Marchino as the assistant director and Joel Mixon as the music director.