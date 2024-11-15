Homewood High School theatre department puts on musical

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood City Schools Homewood High School's theatre department is putting on the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in Nov. 2024.

The Homewood High School theatre department is putting on the musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", with performances scheduled through Nov. 21.

The show is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by William Finn, with a book written by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss. The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School.

Opening night was Nov. 14, and future showings are on Nov. 16 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Nov. 19, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://gofan.co/app/school/AL1074.

The cast is as follows:

Rona – Camille Lucas

Olive – Camille McAnally

Marcy – Morgan Coleman

Schwartzy – Zoe Honeycutt

Barfee – Shepherd Wolfe

Coneybear – Ethan Lee

Chip – Grady McClain

Panch – Dante Hall

Mitch – Loper Waters

Olive’s Mom – Edie Herring

Olive’s Dad – Loper Waters

Carl Dad – Tad Cumpton

Dan Dad – Colin McMicken

Stand by – Edie Herring and Mary Lee Guice

Jason Kennah is the director, with Amy Marchino as the assistant director and Joel Mixon as the music director.