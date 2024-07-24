Homewood High School senior attends Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Cooper Gillis, a rising senior at Homewood High School, attended the Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program in the summer of 2024.

Cooper Gillis, a rising senior at Homewood High School, was one of 25 high school seniors to attend the fifth Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program this summer.

The two-day, one-night immersive experience took place on the historic Huntingdon College campus in Montgomery. The program, sponsored by the Huntingdon College Presidential Scholars Program and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama, was designed to introduce young Alabama citizens to the importance of economic and community development in cities and the state.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to attend the Economic and Community Development Leadership Camp. I enjoyed my time at Huntingdon and learned a great deal about what our economic and community developers do for this state,” Gillis said.

Participants were selected by their local Chamber of Commerce and the Huntingdon College Presidential Scholars Program. Cooper was nominated to participate in the program by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, and he represented the very best and brightest from outstanding Chambers across the state of Alabama.

“The Homewood Chamber of Commerce extends its gratitude to Cooper for his participation in the Huntingdon College Economic and Community Development Scholars Program. Programs like these are crucial for preparing young people for their future careers and helping them understand the importance of local economic growth and community involvement,” Homewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shay Gartman said. “It is our hope that Cooper gained valuable experience and insights that will benefit him as he continues his education and enters the workforce.”

During the program, the students had the opportunity to meet and learn from Anthony Leigh, President of Huntingdon College; Jim Searcy, Executive Director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama; Paige Hutto, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama; Nicholas Hadley, Business Development Specialist for the Alabama Department of Commerce; Madison Haddock, Economic Development Specialist Selma/Dallas County Economic Development Authority; Jess Skaggs, Chief of Staff for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office for the State of Alabama and Bria Rochelle-Stephens, Director for the Huntingdon College Presidential Scholars Program.

For a hands-on experience in economic development, the students were divided into small groups and given a city in Alabama to represent as they vied for a corporation, led by Leigh, to call their community “home”. After completing several tasks in the project that directly referenced the presentations of the guest speakers, the teams gave their final pitch to fellow students and guests. The winning team was highlighted in a groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony at the program graduation.

“The creativity and innovation put on display by these incredibly talented students brings me much excitement about the future of Alabama’s leadership,” stated Mrs. Rochelle Stephens. “I am confident that each one of these students will leave a lasting impact in their communities.”